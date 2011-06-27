Used 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Straight Forward and Honest Review bigcntry , 07/15/2011 38 of 41 people found this review helpful I purchased my SuperCab STX approx. 1 yr ago. The truck had 15k miles on it when I bought it, and it now has 41k miles logged. I have owned 4 Ford trucks in the past, and all were very good except for 1 lemon (1994 Ford Bronco). I traded in a Honda Civic that I was driving as a commuter car ----- couldnt stand it. I felt like i was wearing panties or something. Im a country boy and I had to get back in a truck. My 2008 F150 has taken us on 3 long trips and I also drive it on a 60 mile commute to work. I had to have the actuator motor replaced (AC part) and my Ford logo on the front grill (peeling) replaced, both covered under warranty. Other than that, this truck has been flawless. Report Abuse

Amazing Truck andrew_kaber08 , 01/03/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 24 of 28 people found this review helpful My 2008 F150 extended cab with the 4.6L V8 had 187,000 miles on it when I sold it. ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEMS! Never once had this truck left me stranded. The only thing I have had to replace on this truck was the throttle body, but that was a minor issue which could have been ignored. The engine is great and sounds amazing, but the 4-speed automatic transmission drags it down. When towing near the maximum capacity, expect aggressive downshifting. The audio system could definitely use more bass, but I'm probably just being picky. If you're considering buying this truck, just make sure you have enough money saved up for the not-so-great fuel economy. Report Abuse

Loving It Jim , 05/22/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have driven many differnet trucks but I always come back to Ford, man they did an outstanding job with this truck, 300 HP is plenty for anyone that knows trucks, 365 torque is where it's at. It drives awesome like driving a car, 4wd in the snow is great. Think this maybe my last truck for some years to come, very happy Report Abuse

2008 F150 - good but a very rusting truck Chris , 09/17/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought truck brand new. Has always been and continues to be a very smooth and quiet truck - more like a luxury car. Good stable handling as well. Lots of room inside and in the bed and great for towing and good in the snow. Mechanically has been very good. However, rust has been a relatively serious issue. The steering rack was the first to go - rusted out and got very stiff and erratic to steer. Had to replace that and was very rusty. The second was much more serious. The transmission cooling lines rotted out. They let go just after I got home from a long trip to Nova Scotia with my elderly father. There was fluid on the ground the day after I came home. We could have been stuck in the middle of the night in the middle of no where. We were fortunate, but cost me about $900 to fix. Checked the underside and there was a lot of rust on the frame and especially the bed rails. Not very happy about that. I've been spending a lot of time sanding, priming and painting the frame and rusty areas of the underside. I'm also using the 3M rust fighter undercoating as well. It's costing a lot of time and money, but I'm hoping it gives me a lot more years with the truck. Don't want another car payment! Looked at the underside of my wife's 2006 Toyota Sienna and noticed that it was undercoated from the factory and hardly any rust. Maybe Ford ought to consider that or they won't get any return buyers. If I get another truck, I'll be looking strongly at Toyota. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse