  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,700
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,700
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,700
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,700
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Front track67.0 in.
Length235.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Curb weight5450 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1450 lbs.
Wheel base150.5 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Medium Flint/Dark Flint, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,700
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,700
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles