Used 2008 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4350 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.5 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Curb weight4570 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Angle of approach21.2 degrees
Maximum payload1930 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length211.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P235/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
