Used 2005 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
I HATE Ford after this truck
We bought our truck it 2005. It's an 05 with every problem Ford ever had that year. We have replace 4 window regulators in the driver's side. All ford branded. Cam Phasers, Cam, fuel injector problems, now a whole new motor because the fuel injector blue and flooded cylinder #4 that we have always had problems with. i hate this truck and the money it has cost me.
Good 2wd pickup
I purchased this truck new and have been very impressed.Its no speed machine nor a powerhouse but does very well for being a 1/2 ton truck. This truck with the 5 speed is very peppy for having a 4.2 liter engine. It has also performed just fine while towing other cars and pulling loaded trailers. On average I get about 22 MPG on the interstate and could not be any happier with it.
Bang for the buck
I bought this truck a couple years after buying my house. Needed something to make those trips to home Depot. As usual, the occasional need arises to ask the truck to do more than expected. And with the 4.2 V-6, I was a little concerned about it's ability to provide adequate power. The chassis build was never a concern. Honestly, the sluggish feel from the V6 doesn't fully demonstrate it's full potential under load. It actually starts to behave like the famous 300ci in-line six. I was quite surprised when I hooked up my new 27' travel trailer, and was reaching for the overdrive button at highway speeds. Have towed a 66 Mustang on a Uhaul trailer, and 2000' of stone in the box. Not one problem
Full of surprises but still a truck
This is my 7th Ford truck in 36 years. I was in the market for the F- 150 Super Crew with the Lariat package. When I saw this truck and the price, I changed my mind on the spot. This is the first new truck I have purchased that did not have all the "bells and whistles." It is the basic regular cab with air conditioning and the work truck option. I am pleasantly surprised at how comfortable the ride is. The vinyl captains chairs provide plenty of passenger room and the storage space behind the seat is surprisingly large. I was also surprised at the maximum load capacity. This extra carrying and towing capacity is great. This is the best value truck I have ever purchased regardless of price.
Built Ford tough!
I bought my 05 f150 v6 back in 2009 and has never giving me any problems. It started off at 19,000 miles and just hit 70,000.This truck is great if your looking for something dependable and big. my only problem would be the lack of power and torque. It is very safe too I got rear ended by a expedition at a red light and it only made a small dent in my bumper. The passenger air bag also shuts off when a child is in the front, this feature could save a life.
