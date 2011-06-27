Used 2003 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

mike champion , 10/26/2015 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M)

Got truck as a one owner from ford dealership.(48,500 miles) Traded in for a car since they no longer farmed. former life was that of a gently used farm truck.(was in a accident at point.only know by the very clear headlights for a 12 yr old truck) not knowing how its maintenance past was spent a good bit doing all the things a 12 year old truck needed. regardless of of how much or little it was used.and a few issues that I knew about from my mechanics inspection.2200$+-2-300 wasn't to bad to get truck fully lined out.brakes,hoses ,all fluids and filters.and the only thing I considered a repair was replacement of the slave and master cylinder.replaced the clutch since they had it torn apart.while clutch was trouble free it still had 57,000 miles.the repair part was not overly painful on cost.and could be attributed to many factors.sitting for Last 3 years and not being driven and only run 15 min every 2 weeks.and probably a enough people not good with manual transmissions driving it. It runs great and using the cruise control I get 18-20 highway.the twisty hills of Missouri where I can't use it still solid 16-17mpg. with plenty of power.it hands and rides the dirt/gravel roads I drive to get to my favorite canoe launch and take outs. very smoothly. the interior is pretty plain but it fits my simple needs. Lots of pros to this truck.maintenance and repair cost seem pretty good.reliability seems pretty solid as long as you do your part.throw in smooth ride&shifting .solid mpg plus good looks. I was looking for a cost friendly and reliable replacement for my other truck.(Mazda 2300 5spd 309,000 miles)I feel I got a good deal. Cons simple interior and bench seats in vinyl.at least if you want something nicer. Tire replacement could be pretty high 16 rims and priced my tires at 200+ a price.but they are known to get 80,000+with regular rotation.and some parking spots don't work so well with the long wheel base.