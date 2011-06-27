  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2002 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,135
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,135
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle47.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,135
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,135
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,135
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,135
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,135
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4651 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload1710 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,135
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,135
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles