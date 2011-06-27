  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Measurements
Length225.9 in.
Curb weight4480 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height72.7 in.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
