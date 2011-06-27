Used 2000 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
2000 F150 Work Series 7700
Vehicle has been absolutely maintenance free except for scheduled oil changes and items listed below. Brake linings were replaced at 48,500. ABS light came on at 49,000. We'll find out what that's about in the next couple of weeks. This is the 7700 model with the 5.4 and it tows as well as a friend's new Ram 1500 Hemi. Only options I wish I'd ordered are limited slip differential and cruise control. Original Goodyear Wranglers are good for at least 5,000 more miles. Gas mileage has not improved from new, and it still averages approx. 13 mpg in town. Best ever was approx. 16.5 mpg on the highway, but it does have the 3.73 gearing.
Everyone wants my Truck!!
The sharp design has continued to baffle people as to its age and I am often asked if I'd like to sell it. NO! It is almost to 140,000 miles and runs like a bear. While I take very good care of my vehicles, not much as been necessary with my truck other than routine care and minor repairs -- very minor! The power is excellent, driving is smooth and easy and easy to switch to 4x4. The leather seats adjust perfectly, especially on long drives. I have hauled boats, cars, and heavy closed trailers without any problem. Ford is excellent...my 1966 F100 has almost 500,000 miles on the original engine!
Excellent truck
I bought my truck in 2004 to replace a totalled 1997 EXT cab Ram (which was a crappy truck). This truck is has been great. 11 years old and still going strong. I'm actually surprised to see people complaining on the amount of power they get out of their trucks. I mean, 4.6L isn't much, but I get tons of power for such a small engine. I've never had to do any major work and only recently has small things began to go wrong (ABS light, AIR valve, rusted fuel tank straps). Everything else on this truck is in top notch working order. Engine runs great and starts up in the coldest weather every time and the transmission shows no signs of stopping, even with 127000 miles. Next truck will be a f150.
Solid Truck
I bought my truck on auction for $4k. Best money I've ever spent. No problems except for a stripped drain plug. Plenty of power, passenger space and cargo space. The only complaints are in the size and fuel economy. It's hard to park in any place other than straight in, and the best MPG I've gotten is 17 hwy.
Great Truck
I bought this truck new in 2000. V6 5speed. It's now almost 12 yrs old and what a ride. I will have 200,000 miles on it this month and the only things that I had to have had to fix, besides routine maintenence- Fluid changes, Brakes and Tires- are the water pump and the ignition coil. The v6 with the manual tranny has plenty of power and dose great on the highway. If you need a good dependable truck, this is the one.
