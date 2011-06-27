Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
10 years of excellent service
Bought new in August 98. XL 4.2 V6, 5- speed 3.55 axle, with XLT interior. TX/OK package. Reliability - one of the best vehicles I've owned. Never had a breakdown, only real repair was replacement of turn signal switch. Good power for a 6 cylinder, have towed way more than recommended limit for short distances. Only complaint is fuel economy (lack of). 15-16 MPG in urban driving, 20 on highway cruise at interstate speed. Owned two Chevy p/u's before, this F150 is better truck by far for a work vehicle/tough truck. Chevy's were more confortable, more economical to drive. Gonna miss the old ford when it goes to a new owner shortly. First Ford, was great choice!
Great 4x4
I bought this truck on 1/2002 with 41K miles now 11/07 it has 71K. It has been an awesome 4x4. Repairs have been an alternator replacement, 2 rear axel seals and some O2 sensors plus normal maintenace. Just took a 3k mile road trip and fuel on the 4.6L v-8 w/w automatic trans ranged from 16-20 mpg at nominal 70 mph interstate driving. Ride is very plush compared to my old 89 F250 4x4. Mine also has the off road package w/w limited slip rear axel which is a great option on off road applications. I replaced the OEM battery this year after 9 yrs! The 4.6 liter V8 is more than enough power for my driving
ford tought
It has been the most relable vechile I have ever owned.
98 F 150
Factory Quality Rebuilt engine required after one year. Left windshield wiper refuses to clean window properly. Premature tie-rod repair. Lifter noise unless premium gas used.
Hello fellow Fordeneirs
I bought the truck with 169,820. I put about 4200 mi on it since may 08. Gets about 20 hwy 15 cty, always starts, it's very peppy. I put a cherrybomb on it and eventually I will put 265/75/16 on a 2wd. I hoping it'll pay off in the winter. All in all great truck to own!
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner