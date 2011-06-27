  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1998 Ford F-150
  5. Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 F-150
5(50%)4(41%)3(4%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,233 - $2,590
Used F-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

10 years of excellent service

kcokc, 05/09/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new in August 98. XL 4.2 V6, 5- speed 3.55 axle, with XLT interior. TX/OK package. Reliability - one of the best vehicles I've owned. Never had a breakdown, only real repair was replacement of turn signal switch. Good power for a 6 cylinder, have towed way more than recommended limit for short distances. Only complaint is fuel economy (lack of). 15-16 MPG in urban driving, 20 on highway cruise at interstate speed. Owned two Chevy p/u's before, this F150 is better truck by far for a work vehicle/tough truck. Chevy's were more confortable, more economical to drive. Gonna miss the old ford when it goes to a new owner shortly. First Ford, was great choice!

Report Abuse

Great 4x4

tommy, 11/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck on 1/2002 with 41K miles now 11/07 it has 71K. It has been an awesome 4x4. Repairs have been an alternator replacement, 2 rear axel seals and some O2 sensors plus normal maintenace. Just took a 3k mile road trip and fuel on the 4.6L v-8 w/w automatic trans ranged from 16-20 mpg at nominal 70 mph interstate driving. Ride is very plush compared to my old 89 F250 4x4. Mine also has the off road package w/w limited slip rear axel which is a great option on off road applications. I replaced the OEM battery this year after 9 yrs! The 4.6 liter V8 is more than enough power for my driving

Report Abuse

ford tought

GUNN, 03/11/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

It has been the most relable vechile I have ever owned.

Report Abuse

98 F 150

rpr, 11/29/2004
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Factory Quality Rebuilt engine required after one year. Left windshield wiper refuses to clean window properly. Premature tie-rod repair. Lifter noise unless premium gas used.

Report Abuse

Hello fellow Fordeneirs

Daniel, 07/23/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the truck with 169,820. I put about 4200 mi on it since may 08. Gets about 20 hwy 15 cty, always starts, it's very peppy. I put a cherrybomb on it and eventually I will put 265/75/16 on a 2wd. I hoping it'll pay off in the winter. All in all great truck to own!

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale

Related Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles