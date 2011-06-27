Used 1998 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

10 years of excellent service kcokc , 05/09/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought new in August 98. XL 4.2 V6, 5- speed 3.55 axle, with XLT interior. TX/OK package. Reliability - one of the best vehicles I've owned. Never had a breakdown, only real repair was replacement of turn signal switch. Good power for a 6 cylinder, have towed way more than recommended limit for short distances. Only complaint is fuel economy (lack of). 15-16 MPG in urban driving, 20 on highway cruise at interstate speed. Owned two Chevy p/u's before, this F150 is better truck by far for a work vehicle/tough truck. Chevy's were more confortable, more economical to drive. Gonna miss the old ford when it goes to a new owner shortly. First Ford, was great choice! Report Abuse

Great 4x4 tommy , 11/12/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck on 1/2002 with 41K miles now 11/07 it has 71K. It has been an awesome 4x4. Repairs have been an alternator replacement, 2 rear axel seals and some O2 sensors plus normal maintenace. Just took a 3k mile road trip and fuel on the 4.6L v-8 w/w automatic trans ranged from 16-20 mpg at nominal 70 mph interstate driving. Ride is very plush compared to my old 89 F250 4x4. Mine also has the off road package w/w limited slip rear axel which is a great option on off road applications. I replaced the OEM battery this year after 9 yrs! The 4.6 liter V8 is more than enough power for my driving

ford tought GUNN , 03/11/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful It has been the most relable vechile I have ever owned.

98 F 150 rpr , 11/29/2004 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Factory Quality Rebuilt engine required after one year. Left windshield wiper refuses to clean window properly. Premature tie-rod repair. Lifter noise unless premium gas used.