Used 1995 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)485.8/624.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Measurements
Length219.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4186 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height71.9 in.
Maximum payload1780.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
