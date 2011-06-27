  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1992 Ford F-150
  5. Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 F-150
5(36%)4(43%)3(14%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.1
14 reviews
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,744
Used F-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Truck

F1501625, 01/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 5.0L has plenty of power after you put some aftermarket parts on it. Like headers, flowmaster mufflers, and lower it for decent handling. bad thing is, the engine is not very economic. right now i'm probably getting 14-16 MPG on highway. i've installed a few performance upgrades and i'm very satisfied with the truck, holds up well under competition. The transmission has much to be desired, it has delayed shifting at high RPMs, and the aluminum gears arent the best for racing. the truck is light, and powerful.

Report Abuse

My Iron Maiden

Sarah G., 01/12/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Was a bit skeptical upon purchasing vehicle. The two American vehicles I owned previous were junk, including a Ford Taurus. Bought for the straight six motor. Proved to be a very reliable vehicle. I drove it only sporadically because it was my 2nd vehicle. Started up everytime, even during the coldest New England mornings. I replaced the battery and oil pan during the time I owned it (both were pretty old). Was just about as reliable as my '93 Honda Civic. I'm kicking myself for selling it, I would buy another in a heartbeat.

Report Abuse

Under valued

D Can, 03/06/2017
S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are using Edmunds to value a 1992 f150 351w auto flareside truck, don't. The box alone is worth more than their full vehicle appraisal value. Let alone if you have a rare build like mine. I cannot buy a clapped out XL 2 wheel drive 6 cylinder with a stick for what they have mine valued at. This is an awesome truck, and the market proves that with great resale value. Edmunds is way off, but the truck, is spot on! Edit: Sold the truck about halfway through the restoration (mechanicals completed, and a full clean up and evaluation done) for $4k (I had about $2800 into it). Great truck, purchased from me by a collector. Probably a $10k truck by now (3 years later).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ford eaten dodge shitin chevy

Dr.Traa, 02/10/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My truck is built tough and can handle what ever I put it to. Wheather it be off road or on road it is very dependable. It will run for a long time. Its for sale too!

Report Abuse

excellent value

jwcraig, 05/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this is a basic 2 wheel drive long bed f-150 w/ air, bench seats,6 cyl vehicle w/ 162,000 miles on it. the motor will run for ever but the transmission has been bumpy for the last 100,000 miles, by that i mean it catches on occaison but still functions. this truck is extremely reliable and has reinforced my desire to buy another f 150, only this one will have more features

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles