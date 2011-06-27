Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

My Truck F1501625 , 01/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 5.0L has plenty of power after you put some aftermarket parts on it. Like headers, flowmaster mufflers, and lower it for decent handling. bad thing is, the engine is not very economic. right now i'm probably getting 14-16 MPG on highway. i've installed a few performance upgrades and i'm very satisfied with the truck, holds up well under competition. The transmission has much to be desired, it has delayed shifting at high RPMs, and the aluminum gears arent the best for racing. the truck is light, and powerful. Report Abuse

My Iron Maiden Sarah G. , 01/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Was a bit skeptical upon purchasing vehicle. The two American vehicles I owned previous were junk, including a Ford Taurus. Bought for the straight six motor. Proved to be a very reliable vehicle. I drove it only sporadically because it was my 2nd vehicle. Started up everytime, even during the coldest New England mornings. I replaced the battery and oil pan during the time I owned it (both were pretty old). Was just about as reliable as my '93 Honda Civic. I'm kicking myself for selling it, I would buy another in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

Under valued D Can , 03/06/2017 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you are using Edmunds to value a 1992 f150 351w auto flareside truck, don't. The box alone is worth more than their full vehicle appraisal value. Let alone if you have a rare build like mine. I cannot buy a clapped out XL 2 wheel drive 6 cylinder with a stick for what they have mine valued at. This is an awesome truck, and the market proves that with great resale value. Edmunds is way off, but the truck, is spot on! Edit: Sold the truck about halfway through the restoration (mechanicals completed, and a full clean up and evaluation done) for $4k (I had about $2800 into it). Great truck, purchased from me by a collector. Probably a $10k truck by now (3 years later). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford eaten dodge shitin chevy Dr.Traa , 02/10/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My truck is built tough and can handle what ever I put it to. Wheather it be off road or on road it is very dependable. It will run for a long time. Its for sale too! Report Abuse