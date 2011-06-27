Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My Truck
The 5.0L has plenty of power after you put some aftermarket parts on it. Like headers, flowmaster mufflers, and lower it for decent handling. bad thing is, the engine is not very economic. right now i'm probably getting 14-16 MPG on highway. i've installed a few performance upgrades and i'm very satisfied with the truck, holds up well under competition. The transmission has much to be desired, it has delayed shifting at high RPMs, and the aluminum gears arent the best for racing. the truck is light, and powerful.
My Iron Maiden
Was a bit skeptical upon purchasing vehicle. The two American vehicles I owned previous were junk, including a Ford Taurus. Bought for the straight six motor. Proved to be a very reliable vehicle. I drove it only sporadically because it was my 2nd vehicle. Started up everytime, even during the coldest New England mornings. I replaced the battery and oil pan during the time I owned it (both were pretty old). Was just about as reliable as my '93 Honda Civic. I'm kicking myself for selling it, I would buy another in a heartbeat.
Under valued
If you are using Edmunds to value a 1992 f150 351w auto flareside truck, don't. The box alone is worth more than their full vehicle appraisal value. Let alone if you have a rare build like mine. I cannot buy a clapped out XL 2 wheel drive 6 cylinder with a stick for what they have mine valued at. This is an awesome truck, and the market proves that with great resale value. Edmunds is way off, but the truck, is spot on! Edit: Sold the truck about halfway through the restoration (mechanicals completed, and a full clean up and evaluation done) for $4k (I had about $2800 into it). Great truck, purchased from me by a collector. Probably a $10k truck by now (3 years later).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ford eaten dodge shitin chevy
My truck is built tough and can handle what ever I put it to. Wheather it be off road or on road it is very dependable. It will run for a long time. Its for sale too!
excellent value
this is a basic 2 wheel drive long bed f-150 w/ air, bench seats,6 cyl vehicle w/ 162,000 miles on it. the motor will run for ever but the transmission has been bumpy for the last 100,000 miles, by that i mean it catches on occaison but still functions. this truck is extremely reliable and has reinforced my desire to buy another f 150, only this one will have more features
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 1992 Ford F-150 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner