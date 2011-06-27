Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 F-150 SVT Lightning
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)200.2/273.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight3886 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload1455.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
