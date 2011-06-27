  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-150 Heritage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle53.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,595
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Front head room40.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Front track65.4 in.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Curb weight4487 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height72.5 in.
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Wheel base157.1 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,595
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
