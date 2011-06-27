Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
It just doesn't break
new late in 04. Inspection revealed one screw in rt frt fender cross threaded. No other defects. Towed Coleman trailer several summers all over Montana, no problems. It simply has never failed its' mission. Has been through some very harsh winters up here. Had one problem with corroded emergency brake parts. Fixed by dealer. Caused by goo state sprays on roads. (eats metals). Best truck, best vehicle I've owned in 60 years.
Ford truck fan since 1979
I have owned Ford trucks since 1979. The only problem I have ever had was when a large dealership was unwilling to do minor warranty work. I usually buy a truck new and drive it for years and sell or trade them at 200,000 miles. I just bought this Heritage after trading in a 89 F-250 with 230,000 miles on it. This Heritage is so much better than that F250 even when it was new and don't get me wrong I loved my F 250. It is SO comfortable yet it still feels like a sturdy truck. Getting things in and out of the back is SO much easier. My only issue with this one is that I will not be able to do some of my own maintenance on it but that is OK. I am disabled and have to quit working on them.
3rd F-150
I have owned 3 Ford F-150s and I have loved every one of them. I down-graded this time to a standard truck. First gear is lousy but 2nd will talk me to 57mph before I shift into 3rd. Of course I want the governor off this one also. It kicks in before I can shift out of 3rd. I doubt the top end will be off that much from my last truck, the Nascar version F-150. 175mph, now, 150mph?? I beat every vehicle I have ever owned, the F-150 hold up to me.
One of the Best!
I have owned this truck a little while now and it has been nothing but a blessing! The overall quality vs. the money paid in incomparable. Out does Chevy and Dodge on base model pickups. Highly recommend.
My 150 Heritage
Just got this truck it now has 300 miles on it. its a 4x4 6 cyl.and surprising power.It rides very good.It has some drive train noise at low speeds.it feels very solid and drives great.
