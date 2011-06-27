  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,240
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Sony premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,240
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,240
2nd Row Consoleyes
2nd Row Bucket Seats w/Power-Assist Foldyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
DVD Headrestsyes
Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,240
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,240
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Running Boardsyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,240
P255/50R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,240
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
