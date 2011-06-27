Used 2014 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

Love my new ford explorer! momforddriver , 10/02/2013 155 of 156 people found this review helpful Why did I wait so long to trade in my 2003 Ford explorer for the new 2014 ford explorer limited! I test drove the limited, awd & 4 cyl. ecoboost; plus th xlt & sport. Of all of them, the limited offers the most comfort & advanced options I was looking for. This truck rides so much more car like than my last explorer. Additionally, I like the pickup from the regular 3.5L 6 cylinder engine on the limited vs. the ecoboost 2.0L 4 cylinder. I think a 4 cyl. is good for a car, but not an suv. I recently took a carload of teenagers in my limited and it handled beautifully with the "extra weight" in the car. I don't think the 4 cyl. could have handled that. Report Abuse

Sport whp87 , 02/06/2014 41 of 44 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2011 charger r/t and 1500 silverado for the explorer sport and my wife couldn't be happier. The sport handles superbly in the horrible snow storms in the Rocky Mountain Region. The sport seems as if it is almost as quick as my charger r/t. The sport is really fun to drive and fits all sorts of stuff for my young family. The fuel economy is very misleading; on a road trip of approximately 1200 miles round trip, I averaged 18 mpg, which made me a little upset considering 22mpg is what is advertised. Overall it is a wonderful vehicle; it's fast enough for me, comfortable and safe for my family, and it fits all of my kids' stuff. Report Abuse

What is up with Consumer Reports? jg88 , 05/14/2014 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Recently read the CR annual auto review and they gave the Explorer extremely low marks for gas mileage and the transmission. Having just put over 800 miles on a 2014 XLT/AWD, I'm wondering what exactly are they doing at CR these days to test cars. We were in Denver, Boulder and Estes Park with a 75/25 combination of in town, mtn roads and steep inclines/highway and over three tank refills, I measured 22.4, 20.1 and 21.4 mpg for an average of over 21. (The trip computer measured 20.8 over the 800+ miles.) CR reports 18 mpg over their test cycle of combined driving. That is over 3 mpg difference and I can assure you, their test drive is nothing like the roads we were on. Report Abuse

FORD EXPLORER IS THE BEST SUV FOR THE $$$ Ernest , 12/03/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful All these whiners on the reviews probably don't own one. I pulled the trigger and bought me one. I will agree to those that say that the modern control layout may be confusing at first, but after regular use its a breeze. (If you can't figure how to use touchscreen devices, well, stick to low tech layouts) Steering controls are easy and simple to use unless you have sausages for fingers. And for heaven's sake its a mid size vehicle...If you know your passangers are behemoths, get a van or large suv vehicle. 3rd row seats are tight for adults but my 5 feet tall kids fit perfectly. MPG are not too bad considering the size of the vehicle. 20/26 avg give or take city/hwy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse