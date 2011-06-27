  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2014 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford Explorer Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Explorer
More about the 2014 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,015
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,015
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,015
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,015
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
SYNC Voice-Activated Communications and Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,015
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4697 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume172.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,015
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,015
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford Explorer Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles