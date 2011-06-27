  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,535
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 302A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 302Ayes
Rapid Spec 301Ayes
Rapid Spec 300Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Consoleyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
License Plate Bracketyes
20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/P255/50R20 A/S BSW Tiresyes
Power Liftgateyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Paintyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Pecan, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/50R20 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
