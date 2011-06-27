Used 2008 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$33,055
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,055
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$33,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,055
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$33,055
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,055
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
290 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,055
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$33,055
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,055
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$33,055
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
$33,055
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
$33,055
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4524 lbs.
Gross weight5974 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1450 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5310 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$33,055
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Sand Tri-Coat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
$33,055
Alloy spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,055
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
