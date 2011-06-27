Used 2008 Ford Explorer Features & Specs
|Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|13/19 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.5/427.5 mi.
|292.5/427.5 mi.
|315.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Torque
|254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.8 cu.ft.
|85.8 cu.ft.
|85.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4606 lbs.
|4606 lbs.
|4436 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6126 lbs.
|6126 lbs.
|5956 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.1 cu.ft.
|45.1 cu.ft.
|45.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|28.2 degrees
|28.2 degrees
|28.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1520 lbs.
|1520 lbs.
|1520 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.8 degrees
|23.8 degrees
|23.8 degrees
|Length
|193.4 in.
|193.4 in.
|193.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5225 lbs.
|5225 lbs.
|5395 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|113.7 in.
|113.7 in.
|113.7 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P245/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,815
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020