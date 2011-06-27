Used 2008 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,815
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,565
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,495
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151516
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg13/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.292.5/427.5 mi.315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG151516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm210 hp @ 5100 rpm210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
clothyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Front track60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.85.8 cu.ft.85.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4606 lbs.4606 lbs.4436 lbs.
Gross weight6126 lbs.6126 lbs.5956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.45.1 cu.ft.45.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees28.2 degrees28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.1520 lbs.1520 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.193.4 in.193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5225 lbs.5225 lbs.5395 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.113.7 in.113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Orange Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colorado Red Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Orange Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colorado Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black/Stone , leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black/Camel (Late Availability), leather
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black/Stone , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
P235/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,815
Starting MSRP
$31,565
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Explorer InventorySee Explorer InventorySee Explorer Inventory

