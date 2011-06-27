  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,845
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,845
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,845
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,845
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,845
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4469 lbs.
Gross weight5880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1411 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5380 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
