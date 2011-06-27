Used 2001 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$29,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,975
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$29,975
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$29,975
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,975
24 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,975
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$29,975
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$29,975
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$29,975
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$29,975
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
$29,975
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5740 lbs.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5440 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
$29,975
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$29,975
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/75R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$29,975
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$29,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
