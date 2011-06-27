  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length189.5 in.
Curb weight4146 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
