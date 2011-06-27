Used 1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/378.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4146 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
