Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4166 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|900.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
