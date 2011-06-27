  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1998 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length189.5 in.
Curb weight4166 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 1998 Ford Explorer XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles