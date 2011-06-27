  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Explorer XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.8/424.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Gross weight5040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raven Black
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
