Used 1993 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/347.4 mi.289.5/386.0 mi.289.5/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG151717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm160 hp @ 4500 rpm160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.nono
Length184.3 in.174.4 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight3997 lbs.nono
Gross weight4800 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.nono
Height67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.102.1 in.102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
