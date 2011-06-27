Used 1993 Ford Explorer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.2/347.4 mi.
|289.5/386.0 mi.
|289.5/386.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|19.3 gal.
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|no
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|82 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|184.3 in.
|174.4 in.
|174.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3997 lbs.
|no
|no
|Gross weight
|4800 lbs.
|no
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|42.6 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Height
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Wheel base
|111.9 in.
|102.1 in.
|102.1 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
