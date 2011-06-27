Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Consumer Reviews
Excellent little SUV!!
I purchased my 2003 2 door Explorer Sport in 2004 with 12,000 miles on it. It is now 2015 and it has over 250,000 miles on it. I would buy this vehicle over and over again. I take very good care of it, get my oil changed every 3,000 miles and my tires rotated every other oil change. Since I have owned this vehicle I have only had to replace my alternator. I have gone through 3 sets of tires... the first being Michelins from the factory, then I went with the cheap ones and did not like the ride at all so when those wore out I went back to the Michelins and got my smooth ride back! I just can't say enough good about this vehicle. Before I purchased this 2 door, I had a 4 door Ford Explorer when I had kids to haul all over the place and that was a charm of a SUV as well. When the kids flew the nest, I decided that I wanted just a little more of a sporty look, so I traded in my 4 door for the 2 door. I do not have 4 wheel drive and I live in Minnesota. I have been driving this vehicle for 11 years now and there hasn't been one time that I would have even used the 4 wheel drive. Love, Love Love this sporty looking SUV. Do not hesitate to purchase one if you get the chance to.
2003 Ford Explorer XLT Sport
I purchased my 2003 Ford Explorer Sport back in 2006 truck was 2.5 years old and had 32'000 Miles on it. I am a Heavy equipment mechanic so I service my own vehicles. regular oil changes every 3000 K, front rear diff t-case oil every 50'000 K, I have replaced brakes many of times approx. every 40'000K fronts and 60'000K rear, I tow a 3500 l b trailer a few times a year across country in summer rest of driving is around town, Truck now has 172'500 K on it and still runs well, I've also replaced the tires twice and battery once everything else is all original!! This vehicle does everything I ask for.
Keep on Truckin'!
I bought this a couple of years ago at a buy here- pay here for way too much money, but I have been pleasantly surprised, at the reliability of this vehicle! I have had to do some repairs on it, but nothing major, driveshaft, hoses, and spark plugs, not much else! Not bad for an 11 year old Truck with 170,000 miles on it!
low maintenance & reliable vehicle
02/2011 i took my 2003 ford explorer xls sport in on trade, for a street bike i had on craigslist. its my daily driver. i driven it all around florida, with friends. it's very comfortable driving. i have a 5 speed manual & would have to admit it is fun to drive too. the 4.0L v6 has great power. especially, going through the 3:73 rear end in my truck. maintenance has been very minimal. i am mechanically incline. so, i service my own vehicles. i inspect it daily & services as needed. when i first got the truck i had several minor things to repair. due to previous owners neglect. one common problem with these vehicles is the coolant thermostat housing unit a dealer item $80. i would recommend!
Stylish, Versatile, Capable 4X4,Turn-key
Purchased this vehicle October 6th,2015. I couldn't be happier with a sporty two door 4X4 XLT! This one came with all the bells and whistles...leather, power everything, sunroof, auto headlights & dimming rear view mirror, remote start, courtesy lights, & 4wheel drive enabled by a simple dash dial. Only 135k and runs solid and strong! Reminds me of a refined "grown up" version of a Jeep Wrangler. Turning radius is superb, view of traffic and surroundings is excellent! I live in Phoenix, AZ where the monsoons are sudden and can be quite severe, but outfitted with larger tires and 4X4 makes inclement weather something to laugh at! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a versatile, dependable ride with looks to boot! 40k miles later... excellent reliability! Routine maintenance only, I will drive it until the wheels fall off 😂👍
