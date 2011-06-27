Close

Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah

2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, 4WD, 2D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed, 4WD, Green, Medium Pebble Cloth, 16 Bright Cast Aluminum Wheels, 2-Tone Cloth Low Back Bucket Seats, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Block heater, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,295 kg (5,060 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMZU70E13UA03627

Stock: S201298B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020