Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
- $1,869
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT214,695 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, 4WD, 2D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed, 4WD, Green, Medium Pebble Cloth, 16 Bright Cast Aluminum Wheels, 2-Tone Cloth Low Back Bucket Seats, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Block heater, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,295 kg (5,060 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU70E13UA03627
Stock: S201298B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $3,000
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS135,412 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
New Jersey Automobiles and Trucks - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
Not many of these left in this condition...Drives great body and interior excellent 4x4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU70E53UB36245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,395
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS232,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillman Honda of San Benito - San Benito / Texas
Gillman Honda Of San Benito has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2003 Ford Explorer Sport.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Ford Explorer Sport XLS is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family.The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Explorer Sport XLS speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Explorer Sport XLS will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU60E23UA31359
Stock: 00016073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $3,500
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice109,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer Sport has the following options: Warning lights-inc: door ajar, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, check engine, airbag, high beams, parking brake, check gauges, battery, turn signal, Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, seat belt, Textured platinum grille, Steel spare wheel, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar-tinted glass-inc: windshield, front door windows, Side door intrusion beams, Securilock passive anti-theft system, Sail-mounted black fold-away pwr mirrors, and Remote keyless entry w/keypad. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU60E42UA98639
Stock: 26551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $5,000
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice221,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Countryside Chevrolet - Franklin / North Carolina
Who could say no to a simply terrific car like this tip-top Explorer Sport!!! Look!! Look!! Look!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** This able SPOR, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, 4.0 L liter V6 SOHC engine, Power mirrors... Countryside Chevrolet in Franklin, North Carolina is located in the heart of Western North Carolina. Countryside Chevrolet is just a short drive from the Knoxville, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Asheville Chevrolet dealers. We have a wide array of new vehicles and used vehicles. We are certain we can assist you in finding a vehicle to suit your every need and want. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU70E62UB63593
Stock: U0099F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $3,500
2001 Ford Explorer Sport Base110,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24971 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $2,541 KBB Fair Market Range High: $3,690 New Price! ** 21 SERVICE RECORDS! CLEAN ECONOMICAL TRANSPORTATION! STRESS FREE FINANCE! **, 6-CYLINDER, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, UPGRADED WHEELS.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU60E71UC64280
Stock: LFA77148C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,995
2001 Ford Explorer Sport Base219,032 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2001 Ford Explorer Sport 4.0 Liter SOHC V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Premium Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Running Boards, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Dual Air Bags, Rated At 22 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, priced At $2995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU60EX1UA56281
Stock: a56281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019