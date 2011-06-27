  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)245.0/315.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4940 lbs.
Curb weight3962 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Mandarin Gold Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
