Consumer Rating
(107)
2001 Ford Explorer Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong standard V6 engine, rugged styling, more maneuverable than a four-door Explorer.
  • Not as versatile as a four-door Explorer, actual improvements in ride quality and interior quality are still an unknown.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Put a fork in this one, because it's done.

Vehicle overview

For the 2001 model year, Ford has updated the two-door Ford Explorer Sport. Primarily, these changes are aimed at making the Sport model more distinctive within the Explorer lineup. But there are also some mechanical changes that should address some of the issues we had with the previous model.

Though the 2001 Sport still lacks the versatility of a four-door Explorer, it does offer even sportier looks. Every outer body panel except the liftgate has been updated. Styling cues from the 2000 model's Premium Sport Group -- an optional package that included side and wheel-lip moldings -- are now integrated into the sheetmetal of all 2001 models. The new Explorer Sport also features a more distinctive hood, grille and bumpers. There are also three new exterior colors: Mandarin Gold, Estate Green and Island Blue. Both two-wheel and four-wheel drive models are available.

Inside, the Explorer Sport's front seats feature a more durable fabric and new dual-density foam. Seat travel for the driver has been increased by 1 inch. Three seat choices are available in the Explorer Sport: standard cloth captain's chairs, power-adjustable cloth sport-bucket seats, or power-adjustable leather sport-bucket seats. The sport-bucket seats are exclusive to the Explorer Sport model. The 50/50-split rear bench seat can be folded flat to allow more space for cargo. Maximum cargo capacity is 71.4 cubic feet.

There are other improvements to the interior, including new trim, a standard CD player, deeper and larger cupholders, and a freshened instrument panel. The instrument panel features a new gauge cluster with white dial faces. There's also an optional Pioneer six-disc in-dash CD player and an optional overhead console.

One complaint we had with the previous Explorer Sport was the choppy ride. Hopefully, Ford has improved things with new two-stage variable-rate taper leaf springs for the rear suspension. The Explorer's shocks are also changed to better match the new spring rates. Ford says the end result is improved handling and ride quality. There are also new urethane body mounts and new sound-deadening material for a reduction in noise, vibration and harshness.

The 2001 Explorer Sport features a 4.0-liter SOHC V6 as standard equipment. The engine produces 205 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 240 foot-pounds of torque at 3,750 rpm. It's mated to a five-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission.

For safety, the Sport comes equipped with front airbags, optional seat-mounted side airbags, and child safety seat-anchor brackets. The 2001 Sport also features bigger front brakes than the previous model for improved performance and durability.

While not a complete redesign, Ford's changes to the Explorer Sport are significant enough to make it worth a look. If the improvements to the suspension and interior work as advertised, this could be one of the better two-door SUVs available.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Ford Explorer Sport receives a few styling changes as well as minor mechanical and interior improvements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport.

5(44%)
4(39%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.2
107 reviews
107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Original owner 2001 Ford Explorer Sport
b52man,07/06/2012
I bought this truck new in June of 2001. Since that time I have logged 158000 miles in it and it is still going strong and still used as a daily driver. I have changed the brake pads, tires, and a fuel sensor and of course have kept my oil changed every 3500 miles.
I made a mistake getting rid of mine
vwispos,09/11/2013
My explorer ran so perfect I loved it. Never had a check engine light or anything! It got okay gas especially to be an SUV. Only thing I ever had to replace was rotors. I hear of some problems from them though so make sure to buy one in great condition and it will become your best friend.
keeps on going
belldawgmom3,08/02/2011
I bought my ford with 45k miles and owned it about 8 years now. At 250k miles replaced transmission well worth it I am over 300k miles and still going strong. This suv has been all over this state with school activities football , ffa and etrc. as well on manay of hunting trips it has been used for everything you can think of. It still drives 5 miles of dirt road and 70 miles a day to work. This suv has been very good to us wish I could aford to buy another one. Thank you
Great little automatic 4x4 SUV
tracycali,10/19/2012
Bought in 2003 w/60000 miles on it. Now has 120,000 and still runs like new with only regular maintenance. We have family that live in the Sierra's at the end of a dirt and gravel road. This little 4x4 always makes it up there no problem with all-season tires; mud, snow, whatever. I added a class 3 bolt-on 4 point hitch receiver and it tows a 3500lb boat/trailer no problem. Just had dings removed and repainted same dark teal metallic and it looks like MONEY!
See all 107 reviews of the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
203 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport features & specs
More about the 2001 Ford Explorer Sport

Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport SUV. Available styles include 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport?

