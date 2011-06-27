Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Fun, Flashy, and Practical all in one!
After looking for about a month at every GM vehicle in the SUV, crossover, and truck category, I found this FORD to be a much better fit for comfort, available features, power, looks, and most importantly PRICE! The Adrenalin packages gives you everything you could want in a stylish, flashy ride. The 4.6L 8cyl engine gives you the power that makes this fast and fun. Gas mileage is typical for an engine this size.
Hot Adrenalin Sport Trac AWD V8 292 HP
Great Colorado Red color. Very eye- catching Adrenalin package. Love the 20" tires and special rims. The tonneau cover is very nice, convenient and weatherproof. AWD worked flawlessly in ice and snow in Ohio ice storm. V8 towed mother-in-law's car from Michigan to Florida without breaking a sweat. Fit and finish are beautiful. Sound system is excellent, as is Sync hands-free. Really great software on the Sync. Stupid flaws include: Truck bed storage compartment in bad location and useless when tonneau cover is in place; cannot get telescoping steering wheel; no grab handle on driver's door; marginal inside storage; no directional signals in sideview mirrors. Ford can be proud of this.
Love The Sport Trac
Purchased brand new white 09 Sport Trac XLT 4x2, sync/sunroof, over labor day 2009. Truck is perfect for those who want a smoother ride and do not need a huge cargo bed. Plenty of room for 5. Have put 3,000 miles and no issues, rides very nice and getting decent gas mileage, about 18 MPG overall city/hwy. Paid $21,000+ Tax/License
A Convert
I have not owned an American built automobile for years, but was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the Ford. With the Adrenalin package, its the hottest looking truck around, and the performance with the V8 is decent. With the incentives Ford was offering, it was also one of the best values out there. The SYNC system is excellent, and the cabin is insulated well enough so you can enjoy the great sound system.
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer Sport Trac
Related Used 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner