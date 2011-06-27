Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Primary Vehicle J. Hines , 07/02/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Pretty much satisfied with the vehicle. Only drawbacks are fuel economy, of which I am getting close to 18 mpg around town, and the tire pressure indicator keeps going off. Have had 2 dealerships look at the tire pressure indicator but no solution yet. Report Abuse

All Fords Trucks Need This Style Dennis , 06/30/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Test drove several different full-size trucks models including Ford. Had an F- 150 for 11 years. Not much had changed on the interior including, entire front display panel and radio. I was disappointed with this until I test dove the Sport Trac. It's like getting the inside comfort and styling of a luxury car, yet with the manly toughness and sporty styling of a truck. I get 23 mpg on the highway and 17 mpg in town. This is slightly better than my previous F-150. My family and I really enjoy going places in this remarkable vehicle.

My little bull truck melody , 05/03/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful In the year of Jan. 2009 we had a snow storm that surprised some of the locals i had left work at 1:00 AM driving slow on highway I 40 freeway and noticed vehicles losing control including a couple of police cars in front of me when the one police officers auto was sliding backwards the officer did manage to get his auto in control and i drove with my new 2008 sport track all wheel drive up the icy hwy with no problems and i felt very safe in my truck on the icy roads. I am very happy I bought this little bull, that left every one in the dust. Yea!

Would've never thought it rd2007 , 08/22/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I was a Ford hater and never would have considered buying one. I was initially looking at the Avalanche and while reading reviews I noticed some positive ones for the SportTrac. I went to the dealership and was also looking at the Expedition, but they could not get me the numbers I wanted so I decided to try out the SportTrac. I took a drive in it and was amazed at how well it drove. It's quiet, smooth, and the V-8 has plenty of go in it. So far I have had it for two months and it's been perfect. My mileage has been about 15-16 overall, but that is mostly because I tend to have a little fun now and then. It's the same mileage my CX-7 got and that thing didn't have anywhere near the room.