Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4349 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Angle of approach26.6 degrees
Maximum payload1491 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5080 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Competition Orange Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
