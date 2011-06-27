Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my Sport Trac! lindalees , 04/19/2015 XLT Rwd 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my Sport Trac in May 2003,and it has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I am still driving it and it just rolled 189,000. I love the "truck". I have not had any problems with it at all. I plan on driving it til she can't be driven anymore. I drive it long distance (1500 miles round trip) atleast 2 times or more a year. The only complaint I have is that the gas mileage is not as good as it use to be due to the ethanol gas that it has to use.I use to get 25+ highway, but now it's about 21.I am not scared to drive it anywhere I have to go. I really hate to think I'll have to replace it someday, and unfortunately can't buy another one. There is nothing out there I want. Love it! Report Abuse

Can't Be Trusted In The Heat of the Day smartsnacker , 06/11/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Over the past two years, my 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac seems to get vapor lock in the summer. But it doesn't happen all the time. When it happens, I'll take it into the dealer, but the service team can't duplicate the problem. What happens (sometimes) is that I'll drive it to the store (maybe 6 miles), turn it off and shop for maybe 10 minutes. When I return to the vehicle and start it, it will sometimes not start, or, if it starts, it won't let me go over 20 mph. I had the fuel pump replaced in March (it's now June) and that seemed to help. But the other day, out of the blue, it happened again! We also had a new fuel filter installed last March as well. Why does this happen?

Great Truck! David Brasefield , 06/07/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This truck is fantastic! Nice looking also. 4 wheel drive works great, especially in New England snow. Ride is pretty good for a truck. V-6 is very smooth but V-8 would be nicer. Very versatile. Full 4 doors and backseat, along with the truck bed, make this very versatile. Make sure you get tonneau cover. You can haul stuff from the grocery store, home/garden center, then take 4/5 friends out to dinner. Interior is well laid out but same as Ford Ranger. A little narrow for larger folks. I'm 6'4". Plenty of leg room with seat all the way back and adjustable steering column. This truck has been extremely reliable. Not a single mechanical problem. Only the cheap sunglass holder broke. Highly recommend!

When Will Ford Revive? Kenneth Mol , 01/06/2018 XLS 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a smaller truck that has everything...the sport track is the answer!!! My top favorite features is the back window that rolls down, the amazing sound (not being a Bose), and the ability to haul almost everything using the variety of tie downs!!! I don't have and cons about this truck!!! Best thing I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value