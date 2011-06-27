  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)502.5/636.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Limited Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Leather 2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Invision Headrest Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Voice Activated Touch Screen Navigation w/HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
22" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Continuously Controlled Dampingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6091 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length220.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height77.7 in.
EPA interior volume210.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Bronze Fire
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Jeans
  • Magnetic
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver
Interior Colors
  • Dune, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
275/55R20 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
