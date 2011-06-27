  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2016 Ford Expedition
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,330
See Expedition Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,330
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.0/670.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,330
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,330
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,330
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,330
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,330
1st and 2nd Row Rubber Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,330
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Maximum cargo capacity130.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6103 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length220.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height77.7 in.
EPA interior volume210.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Green Gem
  • Ingot Silver
  • Blue Jeans
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic
  • Shadow Black
  • Bronze Fire
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,330
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,330
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Expedition Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles