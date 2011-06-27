Used 2015 Ford Expedition Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Expedition SUV
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,260*
Total Cash Price
$37,757
EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,260*
Total Cash Price
$37,757
XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,390*
Total Cash Price
$32,703
XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,260*
Total Cash Price
$30,919
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,564*
Total Cash Price
$41,919
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,694*
Total Cash Price
$43,703
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,607*
Total Cash Price
$42,514
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,390*
Total Cash Price
$32,703
EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,912*
Total Cash Price
$39,838
King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,434*
Total Cash Price
$33,298
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,651*
Total Cash Price
$36,271
EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,216*
Total Cash Price
$37,163
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,608*
Total Cash Price
$35,676
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,782*
Total Cash Price
$31,217
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,520*
Total Cash Price
$41,325
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,173*
Total Cash Price
$29,730
EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,173*
Total Cash Price
$29,730
EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,390*
Total Cash Price
$32,703
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,434*
Total Cash Price
$33,298
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,825*
Total Cash Price
$38,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,577
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$1,509
|$1,586
|$2,553
|$3,172
|$10,004
|Repairs
|$747
|$865
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$1,375
|$5,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,029
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,263
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,633
|$1,209
|$756
|$273
|$5,902
|Depreciation
|$9,671
|$4,700
|$4,014
|$3,421
|$2,921
|$24,728
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,087
|$12,294
|$11,513
|$11,711
|$11,656
|$66,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$1,307
|$1,374
|$2,211
|$2,748
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$647
|$749
|$876
|$1,022
|$1,191
|$4,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,960
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,047
|$655
|$237
|$5,112
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$4,071
|$3,477
|$2,963
|$2,530
|$21,418
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,532
|$10,648
|$9,972
|$10,143
|$10,096
|$57,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$969
|$1,236
|$1,299
|$2,090
|$2,598
|$8,192
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,126
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,853
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$224
|$4,833
|Depreciation
|$7,920
|$3,849
|$3,287
|$2,802
|$2,392
|$20,250
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,630
|$10,067
|$9,428
|$9,590
|$9,545
|$54,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$1,675
|$1,761
|$2,834
|$3,522
|$11,107
|Repairs
|$829
|$960
|$1,122
|$1,310
|$1,527
|$5,749
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,253
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,255
|$1,813
|$1,342
|$839
|$303
|$6,552
|Depreciation
|$10,737
|$5,218
|$4,457
|$3,799
|$3,243
|$27,454
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,191
|$13,649
|$12,782
|$13,002
|$12,941
|$73,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$6,455
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$1,746
|$1,836
|$2,955
|$3,672
|$11,579
|Repairs
|$864
|$1,001
|$1,170
|$1,366
|$1,592
|$5,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,349
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,620
|Financing
|$2,351
|$1,890
|$1,399
|$875
|$316
|$6,831
|Depreciation
|$11,194
|$5,440
|$4,647
|$3,960
|$3,381
|$28,622
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,831
|$2,916
|$3,003
|$3,094
|$14,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,093
|$14,230
|$13,326
|$13,555
|$13,492
|$76,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$6,279
|Maintenance
|$1,333
|$1,699
|$1,786
|$2,874
|$3,572
|$11,264
|Repairs
|$841
|$974
|$1,138
|$1,328
|$1,549
|$5,830
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,285
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,548
|Financing
|$2,287
|$1,839
|$1,361
|$851
|$307
|$6,645
|Depreciation
|$10,889
|$5,292
|$4,520
|$3,852
|$3,289
|$27,844
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,754
|$2,837
|$2,921
|$3,010
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,491
|$13,842
|$12,963
|$13,186
|$13,125
|$74,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$1,307
|$1,374
|$2,211
|$2,748
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$647
|$749
|$876
|$1,022
|$1,191
|$4,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,960
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,047
|$655
|$237
|$5,112
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$4,071
|$3,477
|$2,963
|$2,530
|$21,418
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,532
|$10,648
|$9,972
|$10,143
|$10,096
|$57,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,884
|Maintenance
|$1,249
|$1,592
|$1,674
|$2,693
|$3,347
|$10,555
|Repairs
|$788
|$913
|$1,067
|$1,245
|$1,451
|$5,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,141
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,388
|Financing
|$2,143
|$1,723
|$1,276
|$797
|$288
|$6,227
|Depreciation
|$10,204
|$4,959
|$4,236
|$3,610
|$3,082
|$26,091
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,821
|$13,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,139
|$12,971
|$12,147
|$12,356
|$12,299
|$69,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,918
|Maintenance
|$1,044
|$1,331
|$1,399
|$2,251
|$2,798
|$8,822
|Repairs
|$659
|$763
|$892
|$1,040
|$1,213
|$4,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,790
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,996
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$666
|$241
|$5,205
|Depreciation
|$8,529
|$4,145
|$3,540
|$3,017
|$2,576
|$21,808
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,832
|$10,842
|$10,153
|$10,328
|$10,279
|$58,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$1,137
|$1,449
|$1,524
|$2,452
|$3,048
|$9,610
|Repairs
|$717
|$831
|$971
|$1,133
|$1,321
|$4,974
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,950
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,174
|Financing
|$1,951
|$1,569
|$1,161
|$726
|$262
|$5,669
|Depreciation
|$9,290
|$4,515
|$3,856
|$3,287
|$2,806
|$23,755
|Fuel
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,568
|$12,112
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,335
|$11,810
|$11,059
|$11,250
|$11,197
|$63,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$1,165
|$1,485
|$1,561
|$2,513
|$3,123
|$9,846
|Repairs
|$735
|$851
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,228
|Financing
|$1,999
|$1,608
|$1,190
|$744
|$269
|$5,809
|Depreciation
|$9,519
|$4,626
|$3,951
|$3,368
|$2,875
|$24,339
|Fuel
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,554
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,786
|$12,100
|$11,331
|$11,526
|$11,473
|$65,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$1,118
|$1,426
|$1,499
|$2,412
|$2,998
|$9,452
|Repairs
|$706
|$817
|$955
|$1,115
|$1,300
|$4,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,138
|Financing
|$1,919
|$1,543
|$1,142
|$714
|$258
|$5,576
|Depreciation
|$9,138
|$4,441
|$3,793
|$3,233
|$2,760
|$23,365
|Fuel
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,381
|$2,452
|$2,526
|$11,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,035
|$11,616
|$10,878
|$11,065
|$11,014
|$62,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$978
|$4,611
|Maintenance
|$979
|$1,247
|$1,311
|$2,111
|$2,623
|$8,271
|Repairs
|$617
|$715
|$836
|$975
|$1,137
|$4,281
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,871
|Financing
|$1,679
|$1,350
|$1,000
|$625
|$226
|$4,879
|Depreciation
|$7,996
|$3,886
|$3,319
|$2,829
|$2,415
|$20,445
|Fuel
|$1,964
|$2,022
|$2,083
|$2,145
|$2,210
|$10,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,780
|$10,164
|$9,518
|$9,682
|$9,637
|$54,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,103
|Maintenance
|$1,295
|$1,651
|$1,736
|$2,794
|$3,472
|$10,949
|Repairs
|$817
|$947
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$1,505
|$5,667
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,221
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,477
|Financing
|$2,223
|$1,788
|$1,323
|$827
|$299
|$6,459
|Depreciation
|$10,585
|$5,144
|$4,394
|$3,745
|$3,197
|$27,065
|Fuel
|$2,599
|$2,677
|$2,758
|$2,840
|$2,926
|$13,800
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,890
|$13,455
|$12,600
|$12,817
|$12,757
|$72,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$932
|$1,188
|$1,249
|$2,010
|$2,498
|$7,877
|Repairs
|$588
|$681
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,782
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,286
|$952
|$595
|$215
|$4,647
|Depreciation
|$7,615
|$3,701
|$3,161
|$2,694
|$2,300
|$19,471
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,029
|$9,680
|$9,065
|$9,221
|$9,178
|$52,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$932
|$1,188
|$1,249
|$2,010
|$2,498
|$7,877
|Repairs
|$588
|$681
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,782
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,286
|$952
|$595
|$215
|$4,647
|Depreciation
|$7,615
|$3,701
|$3,161
|$2,694
|$2,300
|$19,471
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,029
|$9,680
|$9,065
|$9,221
|$9,178
|$52,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$1,307
|$1,374
|$2,211
|$2,748
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$647
|$749
|$876
|$1,022
|$1,191
|$4,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,960
|Financing
|$1,759
|$1,415
|$1,047
|$655
|$237
|$5,112
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$4,071
|$3,477
|$2,963
|$2,530
|$21,418
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,532
|$10,648
|$9,972
|$10,143
|$10,096
|$57,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,918
|Maintenance
|$1,044
|$1,331
|$1,399
|$2,251
|$2,798
|$8,822
|Repairs
|$659
|$763
|$892
|$1,040
|$1,213
|$4,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,790
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,996
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$666
|$241
|$5,205
|Depreciation
|$8,529
|$4,145
|$3,540
|$3,017
|$2,576
|$21,808
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,832
|$10,842
|$10,153
|$10,328
|$10,279
|$58,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Expedition SUV EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$1,544
|$1,624
|$2,613
|$3,247
|$10,240
|Repairs
|$764
|$885
|$1,035
|$1,208
|$1,408
|$5,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,077
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,317
|Financing
|$2,079
|$1,672
|$1,238
|$774
|$280
|$6,041
|Depreciation
|$9,900
|$4,811
|$4,109
|$3,502
|$2,990
|$25,312
|Fuel
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$2,737
|$12,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,538
|$12,584
|$11,785
|$11,987
|$11,931
|$67,825
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Expedition
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Expedition in Virginia is:not available
