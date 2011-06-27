Used 2013 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews
This thing is a luxury land yacht
Wasn't even looking for this when I found it and honestly didn't know I was going to purchase. Picked it up for $5k after dealer told me they hadn't even done servicing/inspection or professionally cleaned the vehicle so I test drove as-is with 175k on the odometer (not a typo). Liked it so much and sounded like it needed minor maintenance to keep moving so I went for it. with the options and features on this thing trade cleaned up and running right is over $10k and just needs regular tune-up dont to it (plugs, fluids, wires and filters) and by not letting it get through servicing and cleanup since I do all of that myself I saved over $2k on it. This thing is a dream to drive down the highway ad absorbs every little bump with ease while being quiet enough to whisper comfortably with my wife and not have to scream at my kids in the back. Also affords me the ability to give rides to friends of kids if they need it without having to take 2 vehicles which is why I purchased to begin with. Gas mileage is as expected but once tune-up is done on it that will get slightly better. Right now before we've averaged in the realm of 15mpg which isn't terrible but isnt great. The 5.4 tends to make people want to shy away from it but it properly maintained and you make sure to use the right spec fluids they can run forever with a few minor costs. This thing takes alot of power to get moving but does it fairly easily considering and once you're moving its very comfortable to drive long distances. has power everything with the king ranch package and also having the EL makes it ginormous but affords you the most cargo space. Between this and a chevy Taho/Suburban I feel this would win hands down due to design and overall ride comfort and logic of controls. it's a way better value and you get something that's very well put together
The K Ranch review
Can do everything with ease
I have the 4x4 EL Platinum with the tow package. There’s nothing it can’t get through or carry or tow. It rides incr funky well and tows trailers very easily. Gas mileage is not so good but you get a lot of capability for it. Can’t find a better value for all around utility and comfort.
Comfy Family Road Trips
I bought a used one, gave it some TLC, and now it runs great. Comfy. Solid. Powerful but heavy. Got a return for my investment. After some overdue maintenance was taken care of, I got way better improvement in gas mileage.
