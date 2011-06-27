  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392/504 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5218 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1682 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height77.6 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint Grey
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
