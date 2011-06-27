  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,720
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,720
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,720
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,720
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,720
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Front head room39.7 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Front track67 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5394 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1706 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8950 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height77.6 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,720
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,720
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
