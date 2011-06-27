Used 2001 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best Used Truck I Ever Bought

ac14, 01/28/2014
Ok, I didn't buy my Ford Expedition new. I purchased it used with 24k miles. It is now 2014 and the truck has just crossed 305k. It has been by far the BEST Vehicle I have ever owned. With the exception of normal maintenance and one fuel pump that died at 245K - The truck has always done the job. It has the original transmission and engine. It has traveled From Florida to Texas, up the entire East Coast and with any luck last until 350K. It will be a sad day when it finally dies

Eleven Years Old and Going Strong!!

robintexas, 08/21/2012
I bought my Eddie Bauer 4x4 Expedition brand new in 2001 and have owned it since. I have driven it almost every day in the past eleven years and I keep it regularly serviced. It's paid me back in spades -- I have 287,000 miles on it and it's going strong! I keep telling the local Ford dealership, they should feature this beast in a commercial. It looks like new inside and the only signs of age on the outside is the fact that the bright red paint is a bit faded on the body, but actually a "pink" color on the mirrors. Original gas engine is strong. Still pulling horse trailers and piling the miles on. This truck has been so trustworthy. When she needs a new engine, I'll be there! :)

Pulling 8100 pound trailer Max load all over calif

arthur, 08/20/2015
Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Turns out that this is the one , in the suburban vs expedition competition. My eddie has held together and still looks great. at 145,000 she pulls a 8100 pound trailer all over calif fuel pump went out at 130k . engine is super tight nothing leaks

Unbelievable!!!

rb, 05/06/2010
I bought this SUV new in Feb 01. It has nearly 200,000 miles and has been nearly flawless. Replaced 2 coils and a cruise control switch which came to a few hundrerd bucks. Otherwise, just standard maintenance. It rides super smooth, has great handling and acceleration,(4.6L) and has nice features throughout. I never dreamed this truck would last this long without major repairs. Ford got this one right!

best suv ever

ashton3002, 09/29/2012
i have owned this awesome SUV since 2001 i bought it with 20,000 miles on it..i have had it since July of 01 and i absouloutley love it..i use about 1/8 of a tank everyday that's why i don't drive it all the time this is the most reliable and safest SUV on the road..i hit a deer 5 months after i bought it it barley even dented the car.. the only thing i have ever replaced besides regular things are ball joints and tie rods and the battery like 3 or 4 times but i know the reason that is..i have amps and tv's and all that good stuff and that's what was messing with my battery..other than that its been super reliable and its super comfortable!!! its a 5.4L v8 XLT

