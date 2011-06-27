Used 2000 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front shoulder room63.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Curb weight5447 lbs.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
