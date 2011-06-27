  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2004 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Excursion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,220
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,220
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Torque560 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 3300 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,220
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,220
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,220
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,220
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7688 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1512 lbs.
Angle of departure15.1 degrees
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,220
chrome steel wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,220
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Excursion XLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles