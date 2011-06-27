  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2003 Ford Excursion
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Excursion
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
77 reviews
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale
List Price Range
$4,500 - $22,900
Used Excursion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...16

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

what a beast

george dougherty, 10/20/2015
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Great truck - purchased in 2003 new. 180k miles. no major issues and still runs great. Last week a Dodge Ram rear ended me at thirty five miles an hour while I was stopped at a light. His truck is trashed, broken rad., power steering fluid all over the place, need to be towed. My fender is dented and tail light broken. has been on the beach, in 20 inches of snow, towed horses and other cars out of snow drifts, and has suffered my wife hitting posts etc. It keeps on going strong.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

When you have to take everything with you!

chuckt6, 10/15/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

2 big dogs(50 lbs and 90 lbs), 3 kids, The wife and I, and all our travel stuff fit fine in this monster. We purchased ours in 2010 with 122,000 miles on it. We've put 20K miles on it with minimal problems. We did replaced the ball joints($900) and put in new spark plugs($600). Great value for the vehicle, all leather, and comfortable. We purchased ours from a private party for $7400. The V10 engine is a gas hog, but will go for 300K miles. Same engine used in buses and limo's. Average about 12 mpg, but it that is better than driving two cars and getting 20 mpg in each car.

Report Abuse

The Biggest and Best SUV Ever Created

Kurt Young, 10/25/2015
Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

My current Excursion is my best Excursion by far. My first was the Limited 6.8L V10. My current Excursion exceeds and surpasses in all categories. I'll keep this one as long as parts are made for it. I see other SUVs on the road and wonder why bother. I've added after market airbag shocks which has increased the towing capabilities and smoothness of ride while towing. I tow a 10K lbs travel trailer year round, and my excursion has no problem whether pulling passes in Montana or on the long flats of Florida.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2003 Excursion

McDuck, 08/22/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We really like this rig. I've owned two Suburbans and I like this Excursion much better. I am amazed by the fuel milage with the 7.3 diesel-- 18 to 20 mpg. We got the Eddie Bauer version and the drop down DVD is a huge hit. Might buy a second one if I can get a good enough deal. Only complaint so far is poor visibility out of right side mirror. It would benefit from a larger parabolic mirror.

Report Abuse

I love this car!!

carrie6yoga, 10/18/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I needed more room. And I like fords. So this rig really won me over, it looks better than the suburban and pulls better too!

Report Abuse
12345...16
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale

Related Used 2003 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles