Used 2003 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews
what a beast
Great truck - purchased in 2003 new. 180k miles. no major issues and still runs great. Last week a Dodge Ram rear ended me at thirty five miles an hour while I was stopped at a light. His truck is trashed, broken rad., power steering fluid all over the place, need to be towed. My fender is dented and tail light broken. has been on the beach, in 20 inches of snow, towed horses and other cars out of snow drifts, and has suffered my wife hitting posts etc. It keeps on going strong.
When you have to take everything with you!
2 big dogs(50 lbs and 90 lbs), 3 kids, The wife and I, and all our travel stuff fit fine in this monster. We purchased ours in 2010 with 122,000 miles on it. We've put 20K miles on it with minimal problems. We did replaced the ball joints($900) and put in new spark plugs($600). Great value for the vehicle, all leather, and comfortable. We purchased ours from a private party for $7400. The V10 engine is a gas hog, but will go for 300K miles. Same engine used in buses and limo's. Average about 12 mpg, but it that is better than driving two cars and getting 20 mpg in each car.
The Biggest and Best SUV Ever Created
My current Excursion is my best Excursion by far. My first was the Limited 6.8L V10. My current Excursion exceeds and surpasses in all categories. I'll keep this one as long as parts are made for it. I see other SUVs on the road and wonder why bother. I've added after market airbag shocks which has increased the towing capabilities and smoothness of ride while towing. I tow a 10K lbs travel trailer year round, and my excursion has no problem whether pulling passes in Montana or on the long flats of Florida.
2003 Excursion
We really like this rig. I've owned two Suburbans and I like this Excursion much better. I am amazed by the fuel milage with the 7.3 diesel-- 18 to 20 mpg. We got the Eddie Bauer version and the drop down DVD is a huge hit. Might buy a second one if I can get a good enough deal. Only complaint so far is poor visibility out of right side mirror. It would benefit from a larger parabolic mirror.
I love this car!!
I needed more room. And I like fords. So this rig really won me over, it looks better than the suburban and pulls better too!
