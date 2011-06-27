  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Escort Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2725
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.281.6/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.8 gal.
Combined MPG2725
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5000 rpm130 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.50.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.45.1 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.48.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.175.2 in.
Curb weight2454 lbs.2478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.52.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.67.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Citrus Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Prairie Tan
