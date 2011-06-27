Used 2000 Ford Escort Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|22/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.8/406.4 mi.
|281.6/384.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|12.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|126 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|114 hp @ 5000 rpm
|130 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.2 in.
|51.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.6 in.
|50.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|35.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.4 in.
|45.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.0 in.
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.6 in.
|48.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|175.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2454 lbs.
|2478 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|11.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|Width
|67.0 in.
|67.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|1000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
