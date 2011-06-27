Used 1999 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

Good, reliable transportation ringo423 , 01/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Though somewhat vanilla, this car has been exceptionally reliable through the years. Good gas mileage and perfoms very well in all types of weather. Cabin fairly noisy on the highway Report Abuse

Escort great! fweenut , 06/29/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. The mileage has always been great and I have not had any major repairs that weren't covered by the warranty. Economical - Yes! Efficient - Yes! Would I buy it again? Yes! Report Abuse

Worst Lemon Ever Owned! Trent Mindeman , 05/15/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this wagon after reviewing other buyers comments 2 years ago. My inlaws also have 2 wagons and have had great success. At 56,000 miles one front wheel bearing and the clutch went. 3,000 miles later the clutch went again and it was discovered that the transmission was leaking fluid into the clutch so we replaced the transmission. Now at 61,000 the car is surging on the highway and I have a 5 hour trip planned for this weekend. The mechanic looked it over good and found a cracked fan belt, broken rear spring, look tie rod end and the surging.... well it's definately the clutch. Report Abuse

Practical and Reliable Paul , 07/10/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is very reliable, easy to fix, and exceptionally roomy for a compact car. I routinely haul my two dogs, child in car seat, wife, and luggage with ease. I've also pulled a pretty heavy trailer 1000 miles with the car. My only criticisms are that the seats are horribly uncomfortable. The car has very little power, but it is so reliable and practical that it has been a great car. I have 191k on mine and it still is running fine. Report Abuse