Used 1999 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 232,783 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- used
2002 Ford Escort61,102 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$3,901
- 69,720 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 102,051 miles
$2,900
- Not Provided
$1,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escort searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escort
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2126 Reviews
Report abuse
Commuter Scooter,05/20/2009
Car was purchased very inexpensively as a commuter scooter. I needed cheap miles and this car fit the bill. Only 8400 miles at the time of purchase but with hail damage that didn't affect operation. Issues have been easy to fix (relay module, tie rod end and vacuum hose) but otherwise no problems in over 100,000 miles. It has never left anyone stranded. Great gas mileage city or open road. Easy to work on by a shade tree mechanic. Now my daughter considers it "her" car for use at college. I see it several times a year now and keep the maintenance up for her. She understands the economics of inexpensive, reliable transportation instead of a fashion statement.