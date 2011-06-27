Used 1998 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

escort 330 k miles dan299 , 05/31/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful bought the car with 156000 miles about 6 years ago..im at 330;000 and still running good had to replace the clutch,,but u should expect that with that mileage...other than that just regular maintenance....... Report Abuse

98 wagon mdwalker13@comcast.net , 10/23/2015 SE 4dr Wagon 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought used in 1999 with 25,000 miles. Not a lot of power but fun to drive around town. Reliability has been better than average, interior and body/paint have held up well and average 30 - 32 mpg. A great second car and will keep it until it dies. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great little hauler! Byron , 08/13/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 1998; wish I had bought two of them! Only major work in 12 years was replacing timing belt and rear brake lines. I put snow tires on their own rims on for 6 months of the year to help save original rims and tires (replaced twice). Live in New Hampshire, so a little rust has shown up around wheel wells. For less than $500 in body work, I'll have a car that should last for several more years. Gets mid 30's mpg on highway with manual transmission. Wish that Ford hadn't discontinued the Escort line. Will consider the Fiesta down the road for my next car, but am in no particular hurry.

Broke all the time rose313 , 08/23/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this Escort, my first car, with 55k miles on it and drove it until the transmission went at 210k miles. Every month from the time I bought it, it was in the shop. I had to replace everything, some things twice, such as the muffler and exhaust. I replaced the e-brake, shocks, struts, fuel injection system, intake valve, just about everything in this car. I loved it because it was my first car and the fact that it was so roomy, I loved having so much space in the back. I used to see these on the road all the time, but now I hardly ever see one, I'm guessing it's because they all fell apart.