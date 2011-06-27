Used 1998 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews
escort 330 k miles
bought the car with 156000 miles about 6 years ago..im at 330;000 and still running good had to replace the clutch,,but u should expect that with that mileage...other than that just regular maintenance.......
98 wagon
Bought used in 1999 with 25,000 miles. Not a lot of power but fun to drive around town. Reliability has been better than average, interior and body/paint have held up well and average 30 - 32 mpg. A great second car and will keep it until it dies.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little hauler!
Bought this car new in 1998; wish I had bought two of them! Only major work in 12 years was replacing timing belt and rear brake lines. I put snow tires on their own rims on for 6 months of the year to help save original rims and tires (replaced twice). Live in New Hampshire, so a little rust has shown up around wheel wells. For less than $500 in body work, I'll have a car that should last for several more years. Gets mid 30's mpg on highway with manual transmission. Wish that Ford hadn't discontinued the Escort line. Will consider the Fiesta down the road for my next car, but am in no particular hurry.
Broke all the time
I bought this Escort, my first car, with 55k miles on it and drove it until the transmission went at 210k miles. Every month from the time I bought it, it was in the shop. I had to replace everything, some things twice, such as the muffler and exhaust. I replaced the e-brake, shocks, struts, fuel injection system, intake valve, just about everything in this car. I loved it because it was my first car and the fact that it was so roomy, I loved having so much space in the back. I used to see these on the road all the time, but now I hardly ever see one, I'm guessing it's because they all fell apart.
realibility plus
i purchased this auto from my employer 6 years ago with 74k on it. i now have 140k. i get 25mpg around town and 35mpg highway.the timing belt broke at 110k. did not cause any engine damage as with many autos. purchasd new belt for $20 at auto parts store.alternator went this year,very easy to replace. ($45used with 1 year warrenty)as with most drivers i would like a newer auto but the escorts reliability and very reasionable replacement parts cost will have me driving it for a few more years.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1998 Ford Escort Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner