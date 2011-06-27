Used 1993 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
I'm now a Ford man!
I bought my 93 sedan with 65k on the clock and now have 76k+. I get 40 mpg around town and 48 on the hwy. It is a manual! I'm 6'1" and find the car adequately comfortable for 500+ mile trips to VA from NY state. Plan a trip to see friends in San Antonio TX this winter. The car feels brand new, smells new and the body is sharp. That is great considering all the salt on NY state roads in winter. It handles great in snow with care. Cold or hot weather no problem. Never owned a ford but love this car. My 70 year old mother loves it too. The fold down seats are handy. The insurance rates are great on it. Not flashy but I don't need to prove anything to anyone. I just need to think of a name for her. RUBY?
RETAIL PRICE
I would like to sell my car to purchase a newer one. The car has been depaendable but 10 years old and time to move up to a little nicer car. I just need to know what price I should consider selling this car for.
Wish I could keep it forever
A great little car. It would be even better if I had not taken it to horrible places such as All Tune and Lube in Fairfax. They fixed one thing and destroyed another...Having a great mechanic is important, and I think with the help of one, the Ford Escort 93 can keep going and going and going.
Incredible Reliability
I bought my LX sedan used with 16,000 miles on it, and have since put on 130,000 more miles. I have replaced the clutch at 130,000, put in a used rebuilt A/C at 110,000, otherwise routine maintenance, tires, etc. I can cruise on the highway very easily at 85mph and this car is as solid as a rock, no shakes or rattles. I don't worry about door dings, grocery carts because it is an Escort...bring it on! It still has tremendous pep in the acceleration with the manual tranny. For the money spent, this has been an amazing car and I will have a hard time giving it up.
I love my Escort
I have had this car since it was one year old. It has been a great car and it would have been even better had I not taken it to som horrible mechanics. It is getting old now but it is so economical that I just refuse to let go. The dogs love it too. It is perfect for them.
