Used 1991 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM!!!
I bought my 1991 Escort GT new and still have her! She just turned 195,000 miles with just the usual wear and tear expenses. I love this car, the body is still in style, and I love blowing past the new cars with gutless engines! If you have a chance to get your hands on one of these terrific cars, DO IT!!! You won't be sorry.
I love this car
I bought this car as a high school junior because I needed my own transportation to work. I had limited funds and the Escort seemed just perfect at $750. I have had the car for almost 1.5 years now and I have not been disappointed at all. This car is small and cute. I get wonderful gas mileage (~29/35) and there's little maintenance. My friends are all jealous of my car! It has almost 100,000 (or 200,000; I can't tell because of the 6 digit odometer) and still runs better than my father's '05 Pontiac. The only problem is that the A/C doesn't run very cold, but hey, at least it runs. I would recommend this car to anyone. It runs like new and will never leave you stranded. Surely a great buy!
My $100 Escort
I obtained my Escort from it's grave. It had a broken timing belt, which in turn means it need a cylinder head. I put one on it at 145k and that was all. Ever since I have driven my "Little Go-Cart" over 10,000 miles with out a hitch. Engine is original and will probably need replacement around 165-180k but since I am a journeyman mechanic for 20 plus years,I believe it is worth it and a good all around runabout. Ford Rules!
It takes a lickin and keeps on tickin
I love my Escort LX. I drive 80 mi. per day round trip and get 33mpg city. The car was given to me by a friend in 8-06. It sat for 9 mo. Before I put a new battery in it started it up. I've replaced the starter, tiresstruts, brakes recently the timing belt broke and I was told it was beyond repair because the camshaft was locked and possible piston and valve damage. It would cost more than the car was worth to repair. With nothing to lose, I managed to turn the camshaft backward and free it, put a new timing belt on and away we go. Runs like a champ. With gas prices rising every day (currently 3.60) my Escort is not for sale. It's a tough little car. With routine care it should run for ever.
LOVE IT!
LOVE this car, bought it with 80,000 miles on it in 2005, fresh out of high school. in less than 4 years i've more than tripled the mileage, and it's sitting at 261,000 miles right now and still running strong! EASILY gets 32mpg city, 35 highway...i would recommend this car to ANYONE, but not mine because it's not for sale! If you get one, take care of it...it will last you forever!
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1991 Ford Escort Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner